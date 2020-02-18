UPDATED: CJN reconstitutes panel for Zamfara application, adjourns hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has reconstituted a new five-member panel to hear the application by members of the APC in Zamfara challenging the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The panel members are the CJN Muhammad, Justices Olukayode Ariwoola, Adamu Galinje, Inyang Okoro, and Uwani Abba-Aji.

He also adjourned the hearing to March 2, noting that court’s records show that services of the court processes have not be effected on 141st to 178th respondents.

These are members of the faction believed to be loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Counsel to the APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), informed the court that they are seeking to review the consequential orders made by the court over the conduct of the primary in Zamfara State, which resulted in their votes being voided.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned hearing on the application of Ihedioha

The Zamfara application, dated November 27, 2019, was brought by the APC faction loyal to former governor Abdulaziz Yari through their counsel, seeking a review of the consequential order of the apex court which on March 24, 2019 nullified the election of candidates of the party over failure to conduct a proper primary.

A five-member panel of justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a unanimous judgement held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party rules.

In the lead judgement by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC were “wasted votes” and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

The apex court had in its judgement on a suit by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on May 24 last year nullified the victory of all the APC candidates in the last general elections, thus paved way for the emergence of those of the PDP. But INEC may ask for adjournment in the Zamfara appeal to enable it respond properly.

