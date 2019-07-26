BREAKING: CJN finally swears-in Justice Tsoho, charges him to reposition court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammadu has inaugurated Justice John Tsoho as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Justice Muhammad charged him to build on the successes of his predecessors in repositioning the court.

The CJN asked him not to be a hearsay man but to try and go round the divisions under the court and see things for himself and to appoint competent hands as judges of the court.

“You have a lot responsibilities, and I urge you that if you want to select more judges, try to select the best and only the best is good for the judiciary.

“Your court is the reservoir of work. Anybody who goes there must be ready to work.”

The CJN added that the judge should seek the corporation of brother judges and enhance the welfare of staff to give everybody a sense belonging.

