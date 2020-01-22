BREAKING: Chinese city to shut airport, train stations over virus outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Wuhan, a Chinese city of nearly nine million people, is to temporarily shut public transport amid a virus outbreak.

According to BBC, those living in the city have been told not to leave, and the airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers.

Bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance transport networks will be suspended from 1000 local time on 23 January.

The new virus has spread from Wuhan to several Chinese provinces, the US, Thailand and South Korea.

The virus, known as 2019-nCoV, is understood to be a new strain of coronavirus not previously been identified in humans.

