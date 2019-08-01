BREAKING: Chief of Donga in Taraba dies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gara of Donga, (chief of Donga) Dr Dakuma Stephen Banyonga has died.

The late Gara, a first class chief died in a hospital in Abuja on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Donga local government area,Mr Nashuka Musa Donga confirmed the death of the Monarch in a Telephone interview with Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said detail will be released later even as many people in the state received the news of the death of the first class chief with shock.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App