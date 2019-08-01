Breaking News
BREAKING: Chief of Donga in Taraba dies

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi,Jalingo Published Date

The Gara of Donga, (chief of Donga) Dr Dakuma Stephen Banyonga has died.

The late Gara, a first class chief died in a hospital in Abuja on Thursday.

The chairman of Donga local government area,Mr Nashuka Musa Donga confirmed the death of the Monarch in a Telephone interview with Daily Trust.

He said detail will be released later even as many people in the state received the news of the death of the first class chief with shock.

