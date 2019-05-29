BREAKING: Chelsea thrash Arsenal to win Europa Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea have won this year’s UEFA Europa League trophy after thoroughly beating their London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the final decided in Baku on Wednesday night.

The two side were unable to find the net in the first half but the Blues came out smoking in the second half as Olivier Giroud nods home in the 49th minute to put his side ahead.

And just nine minutes later, Pedro got the ball into Arsenal net again to double his team’s lead.

Hazard stepped up to covert from the spot after Giroud was brought down in the box to make it 3-0 for Chelsea.

Alex Iwobi, who was introduced in the second half, volleyed home in the 69th minute to give Arsenal a hope of coming back into the game.

However, Hazard hit his second goal of the night three minutes later, after a perfect pass from Giroud to round off the perfect night for his side.

