  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19
ADVERTISEMENT

Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 
Buruji Kashamu

A former Senator Representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead after suffering from COVID-19 complications, Senator Murray Bruce has disclosed.

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19.

“Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.” he tweeted.

Born in 1958, Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government in the 8th Assembly.

He was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State.

He was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.

In 2018, he was expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.

He was the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.