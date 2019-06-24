BREAKING: Burna Boy wins ‘Best International Act’

ADVERTISEMENT

Afro-fusion artist, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, clinched the coveted ‘Best International Act’ award at the BET on Monday.

The 2019 edition of the award, which celebrates black people in film, music and arts, was held at the Microsoft Theatre in California.

The BET Award for Best International Act is an award given to honor the outstanding achievements of international artists every year.

NAN reports that Wizkid still holds the record for most wins in this category with two awards.

Burna Boy joins Wizkid, 2baba, Davido, D’banj and Iceprince as the only winners of the award from Nigeria.

In 2019, Burna Boy was nominated alongside Mr Eazi (Nigeria), Giggs (UK), Dosseh (France), Dave (UK), AKA (South Africa) and Aya Nakamura (France).

The ‘On the Low’ singer began the musical year with hefty, fan-favorite tunes including ‘Dangote’ and ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.

This follows his quick rise to stardom in 2018 which made him one of the top five stars of the year. The singer performed at Coachella in April. (NAN)

