BREAKING: Buratai reopens Maiduguri-Damboa road after 13 months closure

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai on Tuesday reopened Maiduguri-Damboa highway after 13 months of closure by military over insecurity.

Buratai, stated during the reopening ceremony held at Molai checkpoint, on the outskirts of Maiduguri city that the highway is now opened for motorists and commuters shuttling between Maiduguri to Biu and other adjoining communities.

COAS assured the motorists and civilians plying the road of safety, saying he had directed all commanders to provide security to all and sundry on the highway.

It would be recalled that the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum appealed for the reopening of the highways. He made the appeal when he visited the Minister of Defence, Basir Magashi.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App