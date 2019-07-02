Breaking News
BREAKING: Buhari's in-law regains freedom after two months in kidnappers' den
BREAKING: Buhari's in-law regains freedom after two months in kidnappers' den

By Habibu Umar Aminu
Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba
Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba

A senior traditional title holder in Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, who was abducted by gunmen in May, has regained freedom, according to his family and police sources.

The traditional ruler, who holds the title of Magajin Garin Daura, is a retired Customs Controller and a cousin of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar.

He is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, being the daughter of his elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.

He was abducted on May 1 by four gunmen who stormed his residence in the ancient city of Daura.

