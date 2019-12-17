BREAKING: Buhari signs 2020 Budget into law

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law during a brief ceremony at State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila of the House of Representatives, and the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed.

Buhari, in his speech, directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective implementation of the 2020 Budget.

The president, who said an appropriate 2020 – 2022 Borrowing Plan would be forwarded to the National Assembly in due course since it’s a deficit budget, sought the support of Senate President and Speaker again by ensuring quick consideration and approval of the Plan.

He said the adjustments made to the budget had been examined and might revert to the National Assembly with a request for a Virement or other relevant amendments.

He said the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning would make a public presentation of the details of the approved budget.

He said that it was a pleasant duty to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law on his 77th birthday and thanked the leaders and members of National Assembly for passing the Appropriation Bill “expeditiously”.

The 2020 Appropriation Bill was laid before the Joint Session of the National Assembly on 8th October 8, 2019 and forwarded the 2019 Finance Bill shortly thereafter.

