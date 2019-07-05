Breaking: Buhari re-appoints Mustapha, Kyari as SGF, CoS

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

A statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu said both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

