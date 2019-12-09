BREAKING: Buhari names new FIRS boss, orders Fowler to hand over

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a new board for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) subject to Senate confirmation.
The presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, said in a statement issued today that that President Buhari had nominated a renowned tax consultant, Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman.
Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired today, Monday, December 9, 2019 is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.
Details later…