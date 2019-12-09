BREAKING: Buhari names new FIRS boss, orders Fowler to hand over

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a new board for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) subject to Senate confirmation.

The presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, said in a statement issued today that that President Buhari had nominated a renowned tax consultant, Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired today, Monday, December 9, 2019 is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Details later…

Related

Download Daily Trust News App