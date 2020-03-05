Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari names Justice Mensem acting Court of Appeal President
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking: Buhari names Justice Mensem acting Court of Appeal President
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking: Buhari names Justice Mensem acting Court of Appeal President

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in statement on Thursday, said the appointment was for an initial period of three months, with effect from March 6, 2020, when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would statutorily retire from service.

Shehu said Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

He said the President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.