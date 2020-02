ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila of the House of Representatives.

The agenda of the meeting which started at 3:00pm is not known.

Last week, the National Assembly passed resolutions calling on President Buhari to not only declare national emergency on security but also ask the service chiefs to resign over alleged failure to tame rising insecurity in the country.

Detail later…

