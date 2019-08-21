BREAKING: Buhari assigns portfolios to new ministers

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in ministers.

The president retained the petroleum ministry to himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portfolios were assigned to them after their swearing in at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi; APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; the IGP Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among others.

Our correspondent reports that some family members of the new ministers witnessed the ceremony.

The Secretary to the Government of the Boss Mustapha urged the ministers to immediately commence work on the 2020 budget.

Mustapha said the government had assured the National Assembly that the 2020 budget would be presented when the lawmakers resume from their annual recess next month.

Recall that the Senate had, on July 30, this year, after screening, confirmed all the 43 nominees.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App