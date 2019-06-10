  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Buhari assents law declaring June 12 public holiday
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Buhari assents law declaring June 12 public holiday

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Public Holiday Amendment Act, declaring June 12 of every year a public holiday and Democracy Day.

Presidential aide on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, stated this while briefing State House correspondents on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said with the assent to the amendment, May 29 has been removed as a public holiday.

“By the act amended and signed by Mr. President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now a public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assent came 48 hours to the celebration of the country’s maiden Democracy Day.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.