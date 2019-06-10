BREAKING: Buhari assents law declaring June 12 public holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Public Holiday Amendment Act, declaring June 12 of every year a public holiday and Democracy Day.

Presidential aide on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, stated this while briefing State House correspondents on Monday.

He said with the assent to the amendment, May 29 has been removed as a public holiday.

“By the act amended and signed by Mr. President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now a public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” he said.

The assent came 48 hours to the celebration of the country’s maiden Democracy Day.

