BREAKING: Buhari asks ministers to work till Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to continue working till Tuesday.

He gave the directives during the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President said, thereafter, they should submit their handing over notes to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Buhari said: “ Although today is our last council meeting, continue to work until Tuesday.. Your handover letters should be submitted to the office of the SGF.”

The president commended the ministers for contributing towards the development of the country.

Our correspondent reports that at the valedictory FEC, the Vice President and the 31 ministers took turn to deliver their speeches on their experiences working with the president.

The president would be sworn in on Wednesday May 29 for his second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App