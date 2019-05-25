BREAKING: Buhari arrives Ogun, set to commission Amosun’s projects

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Buhari is in the state to commission some of the projects of the outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, christened “Legacy Projects”.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presidential chopper, NAF 540, touched down at Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan at exactly 10:18am.

He was received by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others who received him are; Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and former Legal Adviser of APC, Muiz Banire.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari, who skipped inspection of the guard of honour, went to exchange pleasantries with some top politicians and heads of security agencies on ground.

His convoy, however, left shortly to commence commissioning of some projects.

Some of the projects expected to be commissioned are OGTV Ultra – Modern Studio, Adire Mall at Itoku market, the Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphi-Theatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s office at Oke-Ilewo.

Others are the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke Mosan, Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government and the Ogun State Television Digital studio along Ajebo road.

Buhari is expected to return to Abuja today.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App