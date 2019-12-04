BREAKING: Buhari appoints nine new Permanent Secretaries

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (Ag. HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement signed by Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF).
According to her, the list of the successful Federal Permanent Secretaries, their states of origin and zones are Engr. Musa Hassan, Borno State; Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State; and Mrs. Olushola Idowu, Ogun State.
The six appointed, according to the geo-political zones’ quota, are Andrew David Adejoh, North-Central; Umar Idris Tijjani, North-East; Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, North-West; Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako, South-East; Fashedemi Temitope Peter, South-West and Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige, South-South.
“Their swearing-in and assignment of portfolios will be announced in due course,” she said.

