BREAKING: Buhari appoints new heads for NCC, NITDA, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointments in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to fast-track the targets and mandate of the ministry.

A release issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, showed Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replacing Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC) subject to Senate confirmation.

Mr Uche Onwude (South East) also replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as NCC Non-Executive Commissioner subject to Senate confirmation.

In the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman of the agency.

Also in NITDA, Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North West), while Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo has been appointed as Board Member.

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) has also replaced Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (South West) as Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar has replaced Architect Yusuf Kazaure in Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)

Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

Dr Najeem Salam also replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development at NigComSat.

Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale also replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services, NigComSat.

Hadi Mohammed also replaced Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration, NigComSat.

