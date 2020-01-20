BREAKING: Boko Haram ransacks another community in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Monday morning, continued their ravaging attacks on Borno communities as they ransacked another village in Konduga Local Government Area of the state, credible sources said.

This is coming less than 24 hours after more than one thousand residents deserted their homes in Auno town to take refuge in Maiduguri.

The attack occurred at exactly 4:30am at Mallam Bukaranti village, less than a kilometer to Auno general area of Konduga local government.

The insurgent carted away foodstuff and livestock from the village.

Sources told Daily Trust that no life was lost during the attack as the villagers ran into bushes for safety.

“My people just called me this morning that these evil people called Boko Haram came at exactly 4:30am and ransacked the whole village.

“Thankfully, the vigilantes and hunters on guards quickly alerted the villagers as they sighted them from a distance. Our people ran into bushes for their lives.

“They have stolen all livestock in Mallam Bukaranti village, hundreds of cows, sheep, goats and chickens. They looted and carted away foods stuff. The village is less than a kilometer to Command School in Auno,” the credible source said.

Daily Trust had reported that many residents of Auno along Maiduguri/ Damaturu road were fleeing their homes as insurgents intensified their attacks on daily basis.

Civil Society Organizations in the Northeast are billed to hold a world press conference on the incessant attacks on Maiduguri-Damaturu highways and others places.

