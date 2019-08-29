BREAKING: Bello wins APC ticket for Kogi governorship

Governor Yahaya Bello has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

Bello polled 3,091 votes during the party’s primary held on Thursday at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium to emerge the flag bearer.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee for the primary election and governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, declared Bello winner at the end of the exercise.

According to him, there was total of 3,838 delegates while 3,596 were accredited for the election.

He said a total of 54 votes were invalid.

According to the result declared, Bar. Babatunde Ayokunle Irukera polled 109 votes to emerge second position.

Other results declared indicates that Hassan Abdullahi polled 44 votes; Yahaya Odidi Audu, 10; Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, 0; Sani Lulu Abdullahi, 7; Engr Abubakar Bashir, 3; Danladi Umar Mohammed, 0; Ekele Aishat Blessing, 0 and Yakubu Mohammed, 0.

Daily Trust reports that the primary was conducted peacefully amidst heavy security presence.