BREAKING: Atletico Madrid humiliate Liverpool out of Champions League

Defending Champions, Liverpool, have been eliminated from the Champions League after falling 4-2 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side claimed a 3-2 victory after extra-time in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

Facing a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, Liverpool dominated for the vast majority of the 120 minutes at Anfield and appeared to be heading to the quarter-finals when Roberto Firmino struck four minutes into extra-time.

The No.9’s close-range finish added to Georginio Wijnaldum’s fine header, which levelled the tie in the 43rd minute.

However, a pair of long-range Marcos Llorente goals before the interval in the added 30 minutes gave Atletico an unassailable advantage that was added to in stoppage time of extra-time by Alvaro Morata.

Atletico will have their goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, to thank for their triumph as the goal tender made many unbelievable saves to keep his side in the game.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will now be focusing on the Premier League trophy which they are about to lift for the first time.

