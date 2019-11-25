BREAKING: Atiku returns to Nigeria after spending 7 months in UAE

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending about seven months in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Credible sources close to Atiku confirmed to our correspondent that Atiku returned in the early hours of Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku, a former Vice President, who jetted out of the country since April, remained in the UAE over alleged plot by the current government “to give him the Abiola kind of treatment.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Details later…

Related

Download Daily Trust News App