BREAKING: Atiku returns to Nigeria after spending 7 months in UAE

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date
2019: Atiku support group tasks INEC on fair, credible elections

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending about seven months in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Credible sources close to Atiku confirmed to our correspondent that Atiku returned in the early hours of Monday.

Atiku, a former Vice President, who jetted out of the country since April, remained in the UAE over alleged plot by the current government “to give him the Abiola kind of treatment.”

 

Details later…

