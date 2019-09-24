BREAKING: Atiku appeals presidential tribunal judgment at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar has filed a 66 grounds of appeal against the judgement of the presidential election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court.

Atiku want the apex court to hold that the tribunal was wrong in its decision to dismiss its petition against the election of President Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), one of the lawyers in the legal team of Atiku and PDP, disclosed this during a telephone chat with Daily Trust today.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App