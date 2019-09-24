Breaking News
BREAKING: Atiku appeals presidential tribunal judgment at Supreme Court
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. BREAKING: Atiku appeals presidential tribunal judgment at Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Atiku appeals presidential tribunal judgment at Supreme Court

By Adelanwa Bamgboye, Lagos Published Date
Buhari, Atiku set for epic legal battle

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar has filed a 66 grounds of appeal against the judgement of the presidential election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court.

Atiku want the apex court to hold that the tribunal was wrong in its decision to dismiss its petition against the election of President Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), one of the lawyers in the legal team of Atiku and PDP, disclosed this during a telephone chat with Daily Trust today.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.