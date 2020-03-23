Breaking: ASUU declares indefinite strike

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared an indefinite strike.

The President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He said the strike action takes effect from March 23, 2020.

Recall that the Union had on 9th March declared a two week warning strike which elapsed Monday 23 March.

Details later…

