BREAKING: Arsenal stun Red Devils, return to winning ways

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta recorded the first victory of his reign with a 2-0 success against Manchester United.

The Gunners took the lead on eight minutes when Sead Kolasinac fed Nicolas Pepe, who swept the ball past David de Gea.

Pepe also hit the post before Sokratis doubled their lead three minutes before the break, smashing home after De Gea’s parry from a corner.

United had more possession in the second half and substitute Andreas Pereira hit the side-netting before Marcus Rashford fired narrowly over.

But Arsenal held firm to climb to 10th on 27 points. Man Utd remain in fifth spot with 31 points.

Pepe, who had his first start under Arsenal’s new coach, was awarded “The King of the Match” after the encounter by Premier League.

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their dominant performance against Manchester United when they tackle Crytal Palace on 11th of January.

