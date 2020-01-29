BREAKING: Arsenal ‘agree new deal’ for Pablo Mari

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new £4.2million deal to sign Pablo Mari from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

A £7.5million deal for centre-back Mari was agreed between Arsenal and Flamengo earlier this month.

However, as the Spanish defender arrived in London for a medical over the weekend, the Gunners complained they couldn’t afford the fee and said they wanted a loan deal instead.

But Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Flamego which will see the 26-year-old join on loan for the rest of the season, according to widespread reports in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Arsenal will pay a loan fee of £4.2m, with the deal including an option to sign the defender permanently in the summer, according to Globo.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App