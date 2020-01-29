  1. Home
BREAKING: Arsenal ‘agree new deal’ for Pablo Mari

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new £4.2million deal to sign Pablo Mari from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

A £7.5million deal for centre-back Mari was agreed between Arsenal and Flamengo earlier this month.

However, as the Spanish defender arrived in London for a medical over the weekend, the Gunners complained they couldn’t afford the fee and said they wanted a loan deal instead.

But Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Flamego which will see the 26-year-old join on loan for the rest of the season, according to widespread reports in Brazil.

Arsenal will pay a loan fee of £4.2m, with the deal including an option to sign the defender permanently in the summer, according to Globo.

