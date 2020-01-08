BREAKING: Army attacks bandits camps in Katsina, kills many

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of the Nigerian Army are presently attacking bandits hideouts and camps around Jibia forests in Katsina State, Daily Trust reports.

Sources said heavy gun shots were heard and army vehicles and planes were seen moving into the forests.

Jibia town, a border town, on Wednesday (today), witnessed two attacks which led to the army’s invasion of the town.

Residents say casualties on the part of the army were seen being moved out of the forest in army vehicles as the fight continued.

When contacted, the spokesman of the 17th Army Brigade based in Katsina, Capt Kayode Owolabi, who confirmed the gun duel, said many bandits were being neutralised, adding that two soldiers got wounded in action.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of bandits killed but we are getting hard on them. It is no longer business as usual,” he said.

He said men of the Nigerian Army were still after the bandits, saying that “two of our men got wounded in action, we neutralised so many of them and our men are still after them.”

He denied the death of any officer as being speculated by the locals, insisting that only two men were injured in the cross fire, stressing that the injured had arrived Katsina for medical attention.

