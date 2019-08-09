BREAKING: Army arrest Bobrisky as Wike pledges to redeem N30m bounty

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 24 hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike placed a N30million bounty on notorious cultist popularly known as Bobrisky of Gokana, the Nigerian Army has captured him, with Governor Wike confirming that he will redeem the pledge.

Speaking during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist.

“The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army.

“Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person,” he said.

Governor Wike called on community leaders to supply information to the State Security council on criminals in their communities for the security agencies to act frontally to reduce crime.

He described Rumuolumeni as one of the flash points in the state, where criminals use the waterway as a getaway point. He urged community leaders to cooperate with the State Government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity in the area.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police of Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura said almost all communities have been overrun by cultists. He said security agencies cannot watch the situation degenerate.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for donating vehicles to the security agencies to fight crime. He assured that security agencies will intensify the battle against crime to achieve results.

