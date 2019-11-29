Breaking: Appeal court upholds Lalong’s election as Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, Jos division on Friday reaffirmed the judgement of the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of Governor Simon Bako Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected Governor of Plateau State following the March, 2019 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that Justice O.A. Otisi, in a consensus lead judgement affirmed that Lalong was educationally qualified to contest the 2019 election and dismissed the appeal by Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for lacking in merit.

Ex-Senator Useni is challenging the declaration and return of Lalong as winner of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC.)

Justice Otisi further dismissed two cross-appeals filed by Simon Bako Lalong and that of the APC, for lacking in merit and abuse of processes.

