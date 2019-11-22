Breaking News
Breaking: Appeal court affirms Tambuwal’s victory
Breaking: Appeal court affirms Tambuwal's victory

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto division has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship candidate against the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto state.

The presiding Justice, Justice Hussaini Mukhtar said the appellants did not prove their case beyond any reasonable doubts.

Details later……….!

