Some chieftains and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are staging a counter protest in Abuja, few minutes after the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP protested against the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma as governor.

They gathered at the Unity Fountain and proceeded to the Federal secretariat.

The protesters were led by Iliya Adama.

