BREAKING: APC senators block motion on Buhari’s Democracy Day speech

Senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have blocked a motion that sought for the Senate to debate the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang (PDP, Plateau) brought the motion on the floor of the Senate.

He sought the consent of his colleagues for the motion to be considered on Thursday as a matter of urgent national importance.

He said: “The motion has to do with the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari on Democracy Day. The speech is already in the public domain and had generated a lot of interest.”

When Senate President Ahmad Lawan subjected the motion to voice votes, majority of the senators, most of whom are of the APC overwhelmingly rejected it.

Lawan therefore ruled that “The nays have it.”

