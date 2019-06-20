BREAKING: APC lawmakers elect factional speaker in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have elected Kawuwa Shehu Damina as the Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

Damina, who is the immediate past Speaker of the 8th Assembly and the member representing Darazo constituency, was reportedly elected within the premises of the Assembly complex.

His election is coming few hours after the lawmaker representing Ningi Central constituency at the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Y. Suleiman emerged the Speaker of the state’s 9th Assembly.

Suleiman was elected on Thursday at the Assembly’s complex by members loyal to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Daily Trust learnt.

He was nominated by Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa constituency while Jamilu Umar Dahiru, the only NNPP member who is representing Bauchi Central constituency seconded the nomination.

They were seconded by Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, the member representing Chiroma constituency.

Ahmed Kawule, the member representing Zungur Galambi constituency was elected as Deputy Speaker after he was nominated by Babayo Muhammad, and seconded by member representing Lere Bula, Muhammad Lumo.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Speaker, Alhaji Sulaiman expressed gratitude to the members for the opportunity given to him and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to ensure mutual working relationship between members of the assembly and the state government for the speedy development of the state.

The House later adjourned its sitting until further notice.

However, members loyal to former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, were taken by surprise as they were not at the Assembly complex during the inauguration.

They said they wanted the immediate-past Speaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, to return and therefore rejected the emergence of the new Speaker.

APC has 22 out of the 31 Assembly members; PDP has eight while NNPP has one member .

