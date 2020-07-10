Ondo: APC disqualifies Tinubu’s ally, Segun Abraham

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tijani Tumsa – led Screening Committee has disqualified one of the aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ondo state governorship election.

Though the chairman of the screening committee, Alhaji Tumsa, refused to mention the name of the disqualified aspirant while submitting the report of the committee on Friday, Daily Trust learned that the person was Segun Abraham believed to be a loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The chairman, who said the 12 aspirants were assessed based on their presentations, and education qualifications among others, added that the disqualified contender failed to meet up with the requirements set by the party.

He said: “We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were twelve aspirants in all and I’m glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored base on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC, their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants fit for the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify eleven of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasize and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measures for the success of this exercise. I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct exercise.”

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Udoedehe, while receiving the report, lauded the committee for what he called a diligent exercise.

Udoedehe assured the committee that the report would be transferred to the appeal committee for necessary action.

The aspirants who participated in the screening exercise were Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelaml mni, Issacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Others included Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr Abraham Olusegun Michael and Dr Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

