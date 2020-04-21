Another WHO staff tests positive for COVID-19′ in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A Security Guard at the World Health Nation (WHO) and UNICEF office has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bauchi State.

Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwani Mohammed, who disclosed this to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, said that the victim is a female security guard whose samples was taken Monday and had returned positive for the coronavirus.

Mohammed said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had accompanied the positive case, who is a professional health officer at the WHO/UNICEF office.

He said: “She is working at gate and when the man is about to go, she assisted him by holding his bag to the car and her result from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) return positive of COVID-19.”

He added that the State Task Force Response Committee on COVID-19 had taken the samples of 17 out of the 32 staff of WHO/UNICEF office who were identified to have contact with the positive case to ascertain their health status.

Bauchi State Government had shut down the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and WHO offices in the state for the next two weeks after a WHO staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sani on behalf of the State Ministry of Health said that following confirmation that a WHO staff in Bauchi office tested positive for COVID-19; “The UNICEF/WHO offices have been officially sealed on 19 April 2020 by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Muhammad Maigoro in the company of Executive Chairman, Bauchi Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwani Mohammed as part of measures to de-escalate the spread of the virus in the state.”

The statement, however, said that available information revealed that the newly confirmed case had earlier traveled to Kano, and all his contacts in Bauchi and Kano have been identified and isolated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App