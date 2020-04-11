BREAKING: Another COVID-19 patient dies of complications in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Government has announced the death of another patient of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi on Saturday, disclosed on his verified Twitter handle that the patient died from complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to four.

He also said wight new cases of COVID-19 infections was confirmed on April 10, 2020, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

Abayomi said three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

He also said additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

Here are his tweets:

#COVID19Lagos Update

👉Lagos confirms 8 new cases of #COVID19 infection on April 10, 2020.

👉This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

👉3 of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence. pic.twitter.com/hHEzENbx4z — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 11, 2020

👉However, additional 7 #COVID19 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice.

👉Total number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46. — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 11, 2020

We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 11, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, is now 305 as 17 new cases were reported on Friday.

The cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Anambra and Niger recorded one case each.

The virus has spread to 18 states and the FCT.

The confirmed cases in states are Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7 and Kaduna- 6. Others are Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1.

