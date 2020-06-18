Ajimobi is alive, family debunks death rumour

ADVERTISEMENT

Former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi is alive.

There was a renewed anxiety on Thursday night over the health condition of the immediate past governor of Oyo State but his daughter-in-law, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, has disclosed that Ajimobi is alive.

Fatima, who is the daughter of governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, made this known on her Twitter handle, @FatimaGanduje.

“Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…,” she posted.

Ajimobi’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, in a post on his official Facebook wall stated that his principal is still alive.

He wrote, “Kindly disregard the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful.”

The former governor, who was named the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, had been on quarantine for over two weeks, battling COVID-19.

Ajimobi, who is 70-year-old is believed to have an underlying illness which is slowing down his recovery.

