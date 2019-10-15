BREAKING: Air Force wing first female combat pilot

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force has winged 13 new pilots among them is its first female combat fighter pilot, its first female combat helicopter pilot, and its first female Air Warrant Officer.

The first female fighter (combatant) pilot winged is Flying Officer Kafayat Sanni and the first female helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two female pilots, according to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, completed their pilot training courses in the United States of America and South Africa.

Also, the recently promoted first female Air Warrant Officer, Grace Garba, was decorated with her new rank.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the CAS said the 13 pilots qualified for the award of the NAF prestigious Wing.

He said: “Today, indeed, marks another milestone in the history of the NAF and I am gratified to be part of it.

“I am particularly happy because out of the 13 pilots to be winged are two female Regular Combatant officers. They are not only female officers but outstanding aviators.”

He added that one of the two pilots was the first female figther pilot in the 55 years history of the NAF, the second one is the first female combat helicopter pilot.

“The first female fighter pilot trained at the United States Air Force following an excellent performance during her initial flying training course at 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna.

“While the second graduated from Starlite International Training Academy. They both performed excellently well during their training,” he said.

He said the records indicated that, as at today, we have trained a total of 67 Instructor pilots since 2015.

The CAS added that, with the winging of these pilots today, the NAF would have winged a total of 101 pilots within the same period.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App