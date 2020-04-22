Breaking News
Adamawa records first case of COVID-19
By Amina Abdullahi, Yola 
Adamawa state on Wednesday recorded its first case of COVID-19.

The case is of a Kano returnee who had earlier submitted to self isolation and later tested positive for coronavirus.

He is reported to have been in Adamawa a week before he tested positive.

“I got a call from the COVID-19 Containment Committee, informing me that my result showed that I am positive”, he said.

When the Chairman of the Containment Committee, Bashir Ahmad was contacted, he said, “ I will call you back”.

Nigeria as of 11:25pm on Tuesday has 782 confirmed cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

