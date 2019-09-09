10 killed in Akwanga crash

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, ten people have died and many injured in an accident in Akwanga Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The accident happened about an hour ago at a hill, popularly known as “Many have gone”.

It involved a trailer loaded with cement and some vehicles.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Army and Police are assisting in the rescue operation.

The Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ismaila Kugu confirmed the accident, adding that he will address the press after the rescue operation.

Details soon.

