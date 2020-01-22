Breaking News
BREAKING: Abuja kidnap kingpin, 36 gang-members surrender to Police in Nasarawa
BREAKING: Abuja kidnap kingpin, 36 gang-members surrender to Police in Nasarawa

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Buju Bazamfare.
Buju Bazamfare.

A kidnap kingpin, Buju Bazamfare, alongside thirty-six of his armed gang-members, who have been terrorizing travellers and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa and Kogi states on Wednesday surrendered to the Police in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

He was alleged to have terrorized Toto and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of the state and neighbouring Abaji and Kuje in Abuja as well as Lokoja and Bassa in Kogi state respectively.

Daily Trust learnt that the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, was instrumental to the laying down of arms of Bazamfare and his gang-members.

 

