Breaking News
BREAKING: A/Court dismisses APC’s petition against Ortom’s victory
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. BREAKING: A/Court dismisses APC’s petition against Ortom’s victory
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: A/Court dismisses APC’s petition against Ortom’s victory

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Benue State, Emmauel Jime challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the polls.

The appellate court’s panel, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Thursday by Justice Fred Oho, resolved all the issue in the appeal against the appellants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeal was dismissed for lacking in merit.

The appellate court also awarded a fine of N150,000 against the appellants.

Detail later…

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.