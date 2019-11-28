BREAKING: A/Court dismisses APC’s petition against Ortom’s victory

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Benue State, Emmauel Jime challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the polls.

The appellate court’s panel, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Thursday by Justice Fred Oho, resolved all the issue in the appeal against the appellants.

The appeal was dismissed for lacking in merit.

The appellate court also awarded a fine of N150,000 against the appellants.

Details later…

