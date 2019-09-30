BREAKING: 60-year-old man kills wife, self over infidelity allegation

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old man in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Rafiu Irawo has killed his wife, Funke and took his own life too over allegation that his wife was having secret affairs with another man.

The incident, which occurred at Alakowe area in Ile-Ife on Friday, September 20, is still causing confusion in the community as youths in the area set the house of the man ablaze.

The man was arrested by policemen from Osu Divisional Police Headquarters and unknown to the policemen, Rafiu had swallowed something poisonous, which led to his death in police custody.

The man, who was a beer seller, had three wives before he took Funke as his 4th wife.

It was gathered that before the deceased married Rafiu, she had two children for her former husband.

The late woman was working with Rafiu in his beer parlor as a waitress.

Funke gave birth to one child for Rafiu and their 5-year-old child is now an orphan.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Folasade Odoro said the matter was under investigation.

