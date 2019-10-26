BREAKING: 210 repentant bandits surrender in Sokoto, release all captives

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 210 repentant bandits have so far laid down their arms and released all captives, Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters in Sokoto State, Col Garba Moyi (rtd) has disclosed.

Col Moyi, who disclosed this in Sokoto while commenting on the recent recovery of 102 arms from them, said it was sequel to the peace initiative of the state government.

He explained that seven groups of bandits, with about 30 members each, have surrendered.

“They have released more than 30 captives, including Nigeriens and those from other states like Zamfara and Kebbi.”

“We have been dialoguing with them for a very long time and we have entered into an agreement with them. The agreement was to release all captives with them and they have done that.”

“For the past three months or more, nobody was kidnapped by the bandit and no village was attacked by the bandits as it used to happen. The senseless killings without any reason, all that has stopped. That is part of the agreement,” Moyi added.

The Commissioner said, on its part, the state government agreed to bring some developments into their areas.

He said already, some projects had been commenced in their areas such as boreholes, rugas, cattle passage, and water points.

According to him, they were at the stage of disarmament, which he described as key.

