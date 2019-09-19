Break failure: Tipper truck rolls backward kills 2 in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident involving a Tipper and a Mate 50 motorcycle.

The accident happened on Wednesday night at about 8.30 pm alongalong Ukwukpaka junction, Mbanakwa Okpuno Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Goverment Area of Anambra state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the accident, the Anambra state police spokesman, SP Harunna Muhammed said on Wednesday at about 8:20pm, there was a fatal Auto & motorcycle accident along Ukwukpaka junction, Mbanakwa Okpuno Nnewichi, Nnewi North LGA involving a Tipper with Reg No XA 206 KPP and a Mate 50 motorcycle with Reg No QL 500 UWN.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to him,preliminary investigation revealed that the Tipper had a break failure while on motion rolled backward and collided with the said motorcycle.

“As a result, both the rider and the pillion – passenger- sustained injuries and were rushed by police patrol team to Diocesan hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical Doctor” he said.

He also disclosed that corpses have been deposited at same hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The Tipper driver is on the run but effort is ongoing to apprehend and bring him to justice” he added.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App