Boyfriend kills man in Kano for beaming light on his lover

A 22-year-old man, Ibrahim Magaji of Kosawa village, Kura local government of Kano state has allegedly beaten one Auwalu Hussaini to death for beaming flashlight at his girlfriend.

Magaji was said to have visited his girlfriend (name withheld) at Dakasoye village of Garun Malam local government area last Sunday.

Our reporter gathered that the suspect was standing with his girlfriend when the victim beamed the light on the face of his lover.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa has confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He also confirmed that the suspect beat his victim to coma before he was confirmed dead on arrival at Kura General Hospital.

Kiyawa added that the suspect fled the village immediately after the incident, but was trailed and arrested by the police on Operation Puff-Adder on the directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu.

According to Kiyawa, “Immediately we received the information our personnel were mobilised to the scene and rushed the unconscious victim to Kura General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead on arrival.

“Meanwhile, before then, the suspect had fled the village and the Commissioner of Police immediately activated the operation puff-adder machinery of the command and ordered that the suspect be arrested within 24hrs. Luckily, that same day at 10pm the personnel of Operation Puff-Adder arrested him.

The PPRO said “The CP had directed that the suspect to be transferred to State Crime Intelligence and Investigations Department for discreet investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect beat up his victim for beaming flashlight at his girlfriend”.

