Boy, 17, sentenced to 3 years in foster home for theft

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abeokuta magistrate court, sitting in Isabo, has sentenced a 17-year-old boy, Wasiu Boseere, to three years’ imprisonment for stealing a generator, phones and N25,000 cash.

The magistrate, Mrs Sam Obaleye, sentenced the convict, after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magistrate ordered that the convict be taken to a foster home after he promised to learn a trade and desist from stealing.

Earlier, the prosecuting officer, Sgt. Ladejoke Adebari, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 11 at about 11:20pm at No.23 Itori Odo area of Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebari said the defendant broke into the shop of one Olaniyi Ogundipe, through the window and stole one Tiger Generator valued N25,000, an ltel handset valued at N15,000 and N25,000 cash.

She said the defendant sold the generator at the rate of N1,500 along with the handset.

Adebari also noted that it was not the first time the defendant stole from the said shop. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App